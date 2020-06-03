PML-N MPA Shaukat Cheema dies of COVID-19

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz member of Punjab Assembly Shaukat Cheema died on Wednesday after being admitted to a hospital in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

Shaukat Cheema, who was elected on PML-N ticket from Gujranwala, was admitted at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) after being infected by novel coronavirus.

He breathed his last today at the hospital.

Scores of lawmakers have been died of coronavirus after being infected by the virus.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jamshed-ud-Din Kakakhel lost his life while battling against the novel coronavirus today. He was 65.

The PTI member was diagnosed with the coronavirus three weeks earlier and was admitted at a private hospital in Islamabad.

He was pronounced dead today by the administration of the hospital.

Jamshed-u-Din was elected as member of the KP assembly from PK-63 Nowshera-III.

Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Tuesday died of coronavirus after being admitted to a hospital in Karachi.

According to relatives of the deceased minister, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch remained admitted at a private hospital for past few days before he lost his battle against coronavirus.

He was elected members of the Sindh Assembly on PPPP ticket from Karachi constituency, PS-88 Malir.

He is the first provincial minister or lawmaker who died while battling the virus as at least 12 lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly has tested positive for the virus after they underwent a screening process before the Sindh Assembly session today (June 03).

Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed, PPP lawmakers Sadia Javed and Sajid Jokhio were among the provincial lawmakers who contracted the infection.

Earlier on May 20, PTI member of Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza had lost her life to deadly coronavirus.

The PTI MPA, elected on a reserved seat, was confirmed coronavirus positive and was admitted to Mayo hospital in Lahore after her health deteriorated. However, she could not recover and died.

