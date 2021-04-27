Shaukat Tarin to chair ECC meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will chair the session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to discuss a six-point agenda on Wednesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) deliberate upon the 40 per cent payments to the independent power producers (IPPs), while Energy Ministry will present its report in this context.

Moreover, the participants of the session will discuss the provision of 100 per cent subsidy to the export industries on the regasified-liquified natural gas (RLNG).

Grants related to housing, law and disabled persons will also come under consideration in the meeting.

Earlier this month, Shaukat Tarin was appointed as the new finance minister in a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The additional charge of the finance minister was taken back from Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar who has now replaced Omar Ayub as energy minister.

