Shaukat Tarin to unveil Economic Survey 2020-21 tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will unveil National Economic Survey for the outgoing fiscal year 2020-21 in a press conference on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Economic Survey will provide an overview of the national economy, highlighting performance and achievements in different sectors during the fiscal year.

In a statement, the finance minister said the government is committed to present a pro-people, business-friendly and growth-oriented Federal Budget for the next fiscal year.

He expressed the determination to pursue an all-inclusive, sustained and robust economic growth through short, medium and long-term economic planning.

Read More: Budget 2021-22: Govt to earmark whopping Rs100bn for Kamyab Jawan

The federal government has convened a session of the National Assembly on June 11 to table the budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22.

The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the assembly and later it will also be tabled before Senate as the debate on it will be concluded by 28 June.

According to a report quoting sources, the total outlay of the federal budget is estimated at Rs8400 billion, with a recommendation of upto 10 to 15 percent increase in salaries of the government employees. “The budget for the pension of the government employees is estimated at Rs470 billion,” they said.

“It has been recommended that no new taxes should be imposed on salaries person,” they said while sharing the salient features.

Comments

comments