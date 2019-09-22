NRO not to be given to any thief, says Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said on Sunday that the present government will not give NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance] to any thief at any cost, ARY News reported.

Shaukat Yousafzai, in his statement, said that thieves are using Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for their ulterior motives, whereas, the cleric is still worried for being removed from Ministers’ colony.

The provincial minister expressed hopes that the country will be brought out from the economic crisis created due to looters in previous eras.

He said that the politics of corrupt people have ended now. Yousafzai said that the present government is effectively highlighting the Kashmir on the international level for the first time in history.

Earlier on August 21, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai had said no compromise will be made on the quality of ongoing development projects in the province.

Read: KP govt to establish shelter homes in five more districts

In a statement, he said the development of all backward areas of the province is among the top priorities of the present government.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai has appealed public to join hand with the government to make Peshawar a clean and green city.

Planting a sapling under clean and green Pakistan campaign in Peshawar, he advised the public to use dustbins for wastes in the city.

The Minister said strict action will be taken against those who are throwing waste materials at public places.

