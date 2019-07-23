Govt not to create any hurdle in opposition’s rally: Yousafzai

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said on Tuesday that the government will not create hurdles in the July 25’s opposition rally, ARY News reported.

In his latest statement, Shaukat Yousafzai added, “Instead of creating hurdle, we will assist the opposition [to smoothly organise its political show].”

The minister said that KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has given free-hand to the opposition to hold protest. “We are not afraid of anyone and the opposition parties have no reasonable issues to call people on streets.”

“The opposition parties are trying to misguide nation through its protests,” said Yousafzai.

Earlier on Monday, the opposition parties’ Rehbar Committee meeting had decided to hold public gatherings in all four provincial capitals of the country on July 25.

Read More: Opposition nominates Hasil Bizenjo for Senate Chairman office

As per sources, the decision was made in a meeting of the Opposition’s Rehbar Committee presided over by the Chairman of Rehbar Committee, Akram Durrani.

The meeting decided to hold public gatherings in all four provincial capitals of the country including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead the public gathering in Karachi while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz will head the public gathering in Lahore.

Likewise, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) JUI-F chief Maulana Fazulur-Rehman will be the host of a public rally in Peshawar.

Hasil Bizenjo and Mahmood Khan Achakzai will supervise the rally in Quetta. Sources said that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz will also participate in the public rally of Quetta.

