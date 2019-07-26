MARDAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday termed the opposition’s ‘Black Day’ a ‘flopped show’, adding that the opposition has failed to satisfy nation over his rhetoric, ARY News reported.

“Opposition seeks anarchy in the country which had failed to gather people in Peshawar. They just wanted to release their leader from the jail by using every tactic,” said the information minister.

“The government is ready to provide containers to the opposition for holding protests. I am sure that opposition will face a humiliating defeat in accomplishing their ulterior motives as the nation is standing alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Read: ‘Opposition should be free to hold rallies and protests’: PM takes notice of roadblocks

A day after opposition parties staged rallies in cities across the country to mark July 25 – the first anniversary of the 2018 elections – as a black day, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice earlier in the day regarding the roadblocks “that were put up for opposition jalsas.”

“PM took notice of roadblocks that were put up for Opposition jalsas,” Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

“He has directed the authorities that Opposition should be free to hold peaceful rallies and protests as it will only expose the Opposition as they hold no street power and people of Pakistan are sick of them.”

