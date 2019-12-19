It’s not right to call Pervez Musharraf traitor, says Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has said it’s not right to call former president Pervez Musharraf, a traitor, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Yousafzai in his statement issued here on Thursday said, the judgment against Pervez Musharraf has dejected many people, adding that Pakistan army has rendered uncountable sacrifices in war against terror.

He said the leaders who are facing corruption charges, are going abroad and the one who fought wars for the defence of the homeland, is labeled as traitor.

Observing that the decision will create instability among the state institutions, Shaukat Yousafzai said the solution of every problem lies in the constitution.

Expressing grave concerns over the verdict against him in a high treason case on Wednesday, former president general (retd) Pervez Musharraf had said that he was denied the fundamental right of self-defence in the case

Earlier on December 17, the special court had awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case against him.

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth had decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against Musharraf.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

