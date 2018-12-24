SHC accepts petition challenging Alvi as head of state

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday accepted a petition challenging the presidency of Dr. Arif Alvi.

According to details, the petitioner, Azmat Rehan, claimed that President Alvi had “tampered with court records” and was not eligible to hold the office as Head of State.

The petition stated, Alvi had altered his statement three times in the court during hearings of a 1977 case pertaining to the Alvia Trust against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader.

Alvi was a co-trustee of Alvia Trust and also the SHC had previously issued an order against the leader, as per the petition.

The petitioner argued that a person who has “tampered with court records cannot become the country’s president”.

The high court then issued notices to the respondents, including the Election Commission of Pakistan and the federal government, and directed them to submit replies by January 1.

