SHC orders action against private schools raising fee by more than 5pc

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered action against schools raising the fee by more than five per cent, ARY News reported.

The ruling was passed by the Sindh High Court while hearing a contempt of court plea filed by the parents against schools raising more than 5 per cent fee despite court’s orders.

The SHC bench said the Supreme Court had made it clear that the five per cent increase in the school fee would be implemented by June 2017.

The bench ordered schools to return extra money charged from the parents in this regard.

Apprising the court the additional advocate general said, the government has issued notices to the schools. “Action will be initiated soon against the schools found violating the court orders.”

On Dec 13 last year, the then Chief Justice Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ordered all private schools across Pakistan to cut down their fees while instructing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to freeze the accounts of at least two schools.

The case of exorbitant fees charged by private schools was heard at the Supreme Court where the then chief justice directed FIA to freeze bank accounts of Lahore Grammar School (LGS) and the Beaconhouse School System (BSS) while further giving orders to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to initiate investigation against both the schools.

