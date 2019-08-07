SHC adjourns hearing on Agha Siraj’s bail petition till Sept 5

KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of bail petitions of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and others until September 05, ARY News reported.

NAB prosecutor informed the court that the National Accountability Bureau’s investigation officer was out of the country to perform Hajj.

The court is hearing bail petitions of Agha Siraj Durrani, Agha Maseehuddin, Gulzar Ahmed and others in a NAB reference.

Agha Siraj has been in jail in NAB reference about assets beyond known sources of income, while his brother Agha Maseehuddin, Gulzar Ahmed and other accused have got interim bails from courts.

Earlier, a bench of the high court had refused a plea of Durrani seeking suspension of NAB reference proceedings against him.

The NAB has filed a reference pertaining to assets beyond means of income against Agha Siraj Durrani and others.

The NAB named 20 persons including Agha Siraj as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB executive board had approved filing of a reference against Agha Siraj Durrani in assets case.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Agha Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.

Comments

comments