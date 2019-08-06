SHC adjourns illegal land allotment case against Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) adjourned on Tuesday a reference against former Karachi mayor and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Mustafa Kamal for allegedly allotting land along the coastline in Clifton.

An SHC bench put off the hearing until Sept 4 when his counsel will forward arguments in the case.

At the previous hearing, a two-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi had granted Kamal’s plea for interim bail and issued notices to NAB Director General (DG) an prosecutor.

Accompanied by PSP President Anis Qaimkhani and other party leaders, he had appeared before the court to seek bail.

His lawyer contended before the court that his client had appeared before NAB after receiving a call-up notice.

A reference against him has already been filed in an accountability court, he added.

According to the bureau, Kamal had allegedly illegally allotted 198 plots located along the coastline in Clifton.

