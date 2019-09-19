SHC approves pre-arrest bail of Sindh’s minister Awais Qadir Shah

KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to Sindh’s Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah, ARY News reported.

The high court bench has approved the bail before arrest of the minister till October 16 and directed him to deposit a bond of Rs. five lac as security deposit for bail.

The court also directed Awais Qadir Shah to extend cooperation to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the investigation.

Shah had filed a petition in the court seeking pre-arrest bail.

The minister in his plea said that the accountability watchdog has launched an inquiry against Syed Khursheed Shah and it has also launched an investigation against him and his family members.

“The NAB authorities have written a letter to Chief Commissioner RTV Sukkur about my assets”, Awais Qadir Shah told the court. NAB didn’t issue any call up notice to him but he feared his arrest, minister said.

In his pleas Awais Shah consented to extend cooperation in NAB’s inquiry and denied having any secret assets or property.

According to reports, the NAB had also sought details of properties of Syed Awais Qadir Shah and his brother Syed Junaid Qadir Shah from concerned government authorities.

Former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah was arrested by the accountability bureau on Wednesday.

