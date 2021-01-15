SHC not a forum to grant wishes, court tells Azhar seeking Arzoo’s custody

KARACHI: Sindh High Court released Friday its verdict on petitions submitted for the guardianship of newly convert minor Arzoo Fatima while it declines the request by her husband seeking her custody, ARY News reported.

The court noted minor Fatima’s father presented his case facts with documented evidence and asserted the court’s forum was not to grant people their wishes, in an evident reference to Ali Azhar’s appeal to the court seeking to reunite with minor Fatima following controversial marriage.

The court categorically denied the pleas by Azhar Ali and said if the applicant seeks to object to the ruling, they may approach the right forums for it.

It noted that with a violation of the Child Marriage Act already committed, the court shall not entertain any such prayers in the follow-up.

In the hearing today, however, the shelter home, where minor Arzoo’s custody was sanctioned, also brought her who upon court’s inquiry wished to get back with her alleged abductor-turned-husband Azhar.

Earlier last month the counsel of Ali Azhar, a suspect in Arzoo Fatima’s forced conversion case had completed his arguments.

It may be noted that Fatima, a Christian girl, was allegedly abducted and forced to convert and marry the 44-year-old Ali Azhar.

The case was taken up by the Judicial Magistrate South. Ali Azhar’s counsel completed his arguments on the challan presented by the police in the case.

Sindh Child Marriage Act is not applicable in this case as Arzoo Fatima herself denied several times before the high court that she was not abducted.

The girl in her statement before the Nikahkhuwan and Justice of Peace stated that she is 18-year-old and the sections related to rape can only be included in the case if the child is younger than 14 years.

