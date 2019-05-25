SHC blasts NAB performance in Water Board land encroachment case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Saturday expressed its disappointment over the performance of NAB officials in the case pertaining to illegal encroachment of the Water Board’s land, ARY News reported.

The bench summoned Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the case while criticizing the performance of the investigation officer and the case officer of NAB.

A bench of the high court during hearing of bail petition of the accused asked the officials of accountability bureau, reasons behind adding more documents in record of the reference.

The IO and the case officer failed to give a satisfactory answer of the court’s question.

The high court bench summoned D.G. NAB Karachi along with the case record on May 31st hearing of the case.

The bench declared the performance of NAB officials as “disappointing and flawed.”

NAB prosecutor pleaded to the court to adjourn hearing of the case on a date after Eid ul Fitr.

Over the plea, learned judge asked the prosecutor, ” Can you stay in jail until the eid?” “How one feels while staying in jail for two days”, the judge remarked.

Accused Zafar Niaz charged of constituting a society over illegally allotted land of the water board.

The defence counsel in his arguments said that the NAB officials now presenting the documents, which were not part of the reference filed against his client. He pleaded to the court for release of the accused on bail.

Comments

comments