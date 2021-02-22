KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh on Monday heard a case pertaining to the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl in Dadu.

The Dadu deputy commissioner, Senior Suprintendent of Police (SSP) and Civil Hospital medical suprintendent appeared before the chief justice. The police briefed him on progress thus far made in investigation into the case.

They informed that the prime suspect has been arrested and his DNA samples have been taken. He confessed to having committed the felony in a statement before a Dadu judicial magistrate.

Adjourning the hearing, the court directed the police to furnish a progress report at next hearing.

The minor victim, daughter of a labourer, was admitted to Dadu Civil Hospital in critical condition on Feb 17. The suspect was arrested immediately after the incident. Doctors at the hospital confirmed rape with the child in an initial medical report. Police said the girl was found bleeding profusely and subsequently shifted to the hospital.

