KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued a contempt notice to the Sindh government for not complying with its Jan 28 verdict ordering the provincial authorities to make JIT reports in high-profile cases public, according to Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Maritime Affairs.

“Honorable Sindh High Court today issued contempt of court notice to Govt of Sindh for not complying with their orders of Jan 28, 2020 of releasing Uzair Baloch/Nisar Moorai/Baldia Factory Fire JIT’s,” he tweeted.

“Inshallah, [I] will pursue all legal options to get justice for victims of terrorism.”

Ali Haider Zaidi moved an application seeking contempt of court proceedings against the Sindh chief secretary over failure to implement the SHC verdict, saying the JIT reports have not been made public despite the court order.

The arrested accused in the Baldia factory inferno case made startling revelations while infamous Lyari gang-war leader Uzair Baloch admitted to having committed heinous crimes before the JIT, he said, calling for the government to make these reports public.

The hearing was adjourned till June 23.

Earlier, on Jan 28, the court ordered the Sindh government to make public the findings of the JITs and observed: “General public has the right to know about the findings of the JIT, which are public documents.”

“To know, subject to certain restrictions, is the fundamental right of a person and which shall be the prime concern in a democratic dispensation.”

The SHC division bench comprising Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi had given this verdict on a petition moved by the federal minister.

