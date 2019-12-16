SHC upholds death sentence to three in Allama Hassan Turabi murder case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Monday turned down appeal of three death sentence convicts in 2006 assassination of Allama Hassan Turabi in a suicide attack, ARY News reported.

An anti-terrorism court had awarded death sentence to three culprits Mohammad Amin, Sultan Mehmood and Mohammad Rahim.

A bench of the high court, granted appeals of other three accused , Mohammad Akbar, Mohammad Ashraf and Rahimullah, who were awarded life term by the anti-terrorism court.

The bench acquitted Rahimullah and other two accused and ordered their release.

After being convicted by the ATC, the culprits had filed appeals against their convictions in the case in Sindh High Court.

The Sindh chief of the Tehrik-i-Islami and provincial vice-president of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), Allama Hassan Turabi, and his young nephew were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the religious leader’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal house on July 14, 2006.

The case of the suicide attack was registered at Mubeena Town police station of Karachi.

