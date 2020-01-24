SHC directs trial court to decide Naqeebullah murder case in three months

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday rejected bail petitions of the accused policemen named in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, ARY News reported.

The SHC announced the verdict that was reserved earlier, after hearing arguments from both sides.

Policemen namely, Allahyar, Nazuk, Shakeel Feroze and other sought bails from the SHC in the case.

The SHC in its ruling has directed the trial court to pass verdict in the case within three months.

On July 11, 2018, the ATC granted bail to former SSP Malir Rao Anwar against a surety bond of Rs 1 million.

However, the Supreme Court turned down a petition by Anwar, seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A bench of the apex court headed by former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had rejected the former cop’s plea.

Rao Anwar had claimed to have shot dead four members of the defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an encounter near Shah Latif Town in Karachi.

Family members of one of the killed suspects, Naqeebullah Mehsud, claimed that he was killed in a fake encounter, triggering widespread public outrage.

