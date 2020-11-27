SHC dismisses petition seeking to postpone MDCAT 2020

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday dismissed a petition seeking directives for the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to postpone the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

A division of the SHC directed the PMC to ensure all SOPs in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic prescribed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the federal as well as provincial health authorities are strictly followed in letter and spirit by students, invigilators and all persons/staff present at examination centres.

Also Read: HEC unveils plan for examinations, online classes, admissions amid Covid

A number of students moved the petition in the SHC seeking to delay the MDCAT slated for November 29 due to the pandemic. While the entry test is scheduled to take place on November 29, the PMC announced to hold a special test for students afflicted with the deadly disease on December 15.

On November 26, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz voiced support for the students demanding postponement of the test

Also Read: PMC barred from holding medical colleges entry test on Nov 15

She tweeted: “While all educational institutions are closed and exams are being postponed, MDCAT students are being forced to appear for NMDCAT test by PMC. Isn’t safety of medical students& safety of their families not as important? Why the discrimination? Why imperil them & their families?”

Comments

comments