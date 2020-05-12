SHC dismisses plea for making details of Covid-19 patients public

KARACHI: A bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday expressed anger at a petitioner seeking to make the names of people affected by the coronavirus public, ARY News reported.

Headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar the division bench dismissed the petitioner’s request to disclose details of Covid-19 patients. “The government is not disclosing the names of the affected persons and you want to make their names public,” Justice Mazhar remarked.

The petitioner then requested the bench to ask the government for details of medicines provided to the patients.

Adjourning the case, the bench instructed the petitioner to expunge the plea for provision of details of the patient.

With 1,104 new cases of coronavirus reported in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, the nationwide tally of the cases has soared to 32,081.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 11,869 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 12,017 in Sindh, 4,875 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,061 in Balochistan, 457 in Gilgit Baltistan, 716 in Islamabad and 86 in Azad Kashmir.

8,555 patients have so far recovered from the virus till date while 22,820 are still under treatment.

