SHC irate over school, college land encroachments, demands report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has Wednesday taken to task the provincial government and District Education Offices (DEO) over how many schools and colleges have been encroached upon in their jurisdiction and demanded they submit a report on the matter, ARY News reported.

The provincial court has taken cognizance of the lack of quality education and dearth of teachers in the designated schools across all Sindh districts and has instructed them to furnish a report on the matter and submit it before the court.

It also told the relevant authorities to rid the lands, designated for the academics, of encroachments while assigning Dadu Sessions Judge the task to oversee Sindh Text Book Board matters.

SHC further ordered an inquiry into Sindh School Education and Literacy Department’s Reform Support Unit and Monitoring and Evolution project funds which have been underway for a decade now.

Moreover, the court has received the data on teacher recruitment for which it had tasked the Sindh secretary of education to provide. It said for the postings of 40,000 teachers there are 400,000 applications.

The court has ordered to dispose of the recruitment matter within six months.

Separately earlier today, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10 across the country.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in today’s Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) the education minister Shafqat Mahmood once again cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

