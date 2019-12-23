SHC grants bail to two accused in KPT illegal recruitment case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday granted bail to two accused in in Karachi Port Trust (KPT) illegal recruitment case, ARY News reported.

A bench of the Sindh high court (SHC) approved bail petitions of General Manage KPT Rauf Akhtar Farooqui and Manager H.R. Mehmood Sharif.

Sindh high court (SHC) also ordered both of the accused to deposit a surety bond of one million each as bail money.

The bench also ordered the government to put the names of both on the exit control list (ECL).

An accountability court has declared former federal minister for ports and shipping Babar Ghauri proclaimed offender in the accountability reference.

Earlier, an accountability court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Babar Ghauri in a case related to illegal appointments in the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), eight men, including Ghauri, in connivance with each other had illegally regularized 940 employees of the KPT, causing Rs2.8bn loss to the national exchequer.

Comments

comments