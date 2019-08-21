SHC hears plea against KKF money laundering case transfer to Islamabad

KARACHI: A bench of Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday heard a petition against transfer of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) money laundering case to Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) senator Ahmed Ali had filed a petition against transfer of the case to Islamabad anti-terrorism court.

A letter about the federal cabinet’s decision to transfer the case to Islamabad could not be produced by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the court hearing .

The bench after arguments of the lawyers ordered the FIA to produce the letter on September 05 in the court.

Earlier, the counsel of petitioner Latif Khosa argued that the FIA has misinformed the court and demanded action against the D.G. FIA.

The court had offered last chance to the FIA to produce the letter in previous hearing.

The cabinet didn’ take any decision on the matter due to which the agency is repeatedly seeking more time from the court, the counsel argued.

The petition, filed by former senator Ahmed Al, maintains that transfer of the KKF money laundering case from Karachi to Islamabad was illegal.

It argues that the director general FIA and the interior ministry have violated the law and pleaded that the case transfer to Islamabad be declared illegal and void.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) transferred the Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) money laundering case against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and others to Islamabad.

FIA registered the case against MQM founder and others for alleged money laundering through the KKF.

