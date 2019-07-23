SHC hears Sindh home secretary plea for removal of name from ECL

KARACHI: A bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday heard a petition of Sindh Home Secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi seeking removal of his name from Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

The counsel of Kazi, told a two-member bench of SHC that his client facing difficulties due to restriction on his movement seeking an early decision of the case.

The Ministry of Interior had informed the bench earlier that Qazi Kabir facing charges in 14 corruption cases.

The bench adjourned hearing of the case until August 08 due to absence of the Deputy Attorney General.

The counsel of the home secretary in an earlier hearing argued that the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) inquiry had been discontinued and therefore the names should be removed from the ECL.

He said that the inquiry began in 2013 over corruption allegations and even after five years, the inquiry hasn’t been completed.

He added that Kazi was the home secretary who often travels abroad for official visits and the

presence of his name on the ECL causes difficulties for him.

The court remarked that Kazi was accused of serious corruption charges and questioned how they could exclude his name in a hurry.

The bench said that that the decision would be taken according to the law, adding that a decision would have been taken sooner if he was an ordinary man.

