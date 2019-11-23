SHC issues notices on petition against sale of gutka

THATTA: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to the Sindh police chief and other senior police officers to submit their comments on a petition against sale of gutka in Thatta and Sujawal districts, ARY News reported.

A bench of the SHC directed the official respondents to submit their comments on the petition by Nov 26.

Among the respondents are the IG Sindh and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of Thatta and Sujawal.

A citizen moved the petition, complaining to the judges about the sale of gutka and other hazardous substances in the two districts and police inaction against those involved in this illegal act.

Earlier this week, An SHC bench had granted time to the provincial authorities for legislation to impose a ban on making and selling Gutka and other harmful substances till December 10.

It ordered the authorities to continue action against those making and selling gutka and other harmful substances.

The health department informed the SHC that the summary for the required legislation has been moved and sought some time for the legislation.

The bench ordered all the parties in the case to submit their reports in the next hearing of the case.

Comments

comments