SHC adjourns Kamran Michael plea till May 21

KARACHI: A bench of Sindh High Court (SHC) led by the Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh on Tuesday heard petition of former minister for Ports and Shipping Kamran Michael against his arrest, ARY News reported.

As soon the hearing started, NAB’s prosecutor pleaded the court to defer the hearing and take up the plea after the holy month of Ramazan.

“The bureau has sought details of some of the bank accounts of the accused, which may take time”, the prosecutor said.

To this, the CJ SHC replied referring to the NAB prosecutor, “You would soon come to know, how difficult it is to live in Jail, if you had to live there for a week”.

Later the court, adjourned hearing of the case till May 21.

Kamran Michael, a former minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader is accused of illegally allotting three commercial and residential apartment plots at prime locations of KPT Cooperative Housing Society in Karachi to his favourite persons.

Kamran Michael held the portfolio of the minister for ports and shipping between 2013 and 2016. He held several cabinet posts during different governments.

The NAB chairman had ordered an inquiry in January 2018, against Michael for alleged misuse of his authority.

