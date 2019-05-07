SHC moved against recent hike in PoL prices
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday sought reply from the Petroleum Ministry and other concerned authorities over recent increase in the price of petroleum products, ARY News reported.
The court issued such directions during hearing of a plea against recent hike in the petroleum prices.
The federal government, petroleum ministry and other concerned authorities have been asked to ensure submission of their reply into the matter latest by May 16.
The court while observing that a notice that was served a month ago remained unanswered, asked the additional attorney general to submit response in the next hearing.
Yesterday, a noisy scene witnessed in Senate session, when an opposition senator criticized the government over recent hike in petroleum prices.
Senator Javed Abbasi in his speech vehemently criticizing the government said the government has dropped a petrol bomb over the people in the form petroleum prices hike.