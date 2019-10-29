KARACHI: Sindh High Court in an illegal land allotment case on Tuesday ordered the chief minister of Sindh (CM Sindh) and chief secretary to take stern action against the people involved, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court was hearing a petition regarding illegal allotment of the government land to builders today.

The petition said that the builder was allotted 10 acres of state land in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Scheme 33. The builder has got stay order from court since cancellation of the allotment in 2014 and no person is appearing in the case despite the court’s orders to the effect.

The bench in its remarks urged the chief minister of Sindh and the chief secretary to personally look into the matter. “What is happening to the lands of Sindh, we consider it failure of the system,” the bench said.

The court also blasted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over the pace of inquiry and ordered the additional prosecutor to give a clear answer whether the inquiry will be completed or not.

“The builder has got stay order over the matter from the high court,” NAB lawyer replied.

“In every other land case stay order is taken”, the court remarked.

The court ordered the NAB to submit its report about completion of inquiry against the builder.

