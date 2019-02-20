SHC orders daily hearing of Chakra Goth attack case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the Anti-Terrorism Court to conduct daily hearing of Chakra Goth case and submit report to SHC on March 06, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court was hearing bail petitions of MQM workers booked in the case.

Seven policemen were killed and several others were injured when a gang of gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying policemen in Korangi’s Chakra Goth on August 19, 2011.

The counsel of the accused in his arguments said that the government resorting to delaying tactics in the case.

The trial court was directed to conclude the case within three months, the lawyer said.

It is a humanitarian issue as innocent people have been imprisoned due to lethargic attitude of the prosecution, the counsel of the accused further said.

All accused claim their innocence, no person seen who confess being guilty of a crime, the court observed.

The prosecutor told the court that after the high court orders, the witnesses are being presented in the trial. Another accused of the case has been arrested and initial proceedings have been in progress, the government prosecutor further said.

The prosecution itself wants a rapid proceeding of the case, he added.

The SHC in an earlier hearing had expressed its anger at the slow progress of the case and summoned the Sindh police chief.

