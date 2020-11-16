SHC orders ex-IG, co-accused to appear in police graft case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered accused former I.G. Sindh Ghulam Hyder Jamali among others to appear before the court on Nov 18 for bail petitions in police funds corruption case.

A bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh heard bail petitions of ex-police chief and other accused.

The chief justice expressed his resentment over the absence of Jamali’s counsel Farooq H. Naek. “The accused are now enjoying interim bails for long time,” the top judge remarked.

“The lawyers and the accused should appear in court and present their arguments, otherwise the order of their interim bails will be taken back,” Justice Shaikh said.

“Farooq Naek could not appear in the court, as he has been busy in Islamabad,” a junior lawyer earlier informed the court.

The high court bench granted two days to the accused and their counsels to appear in the case hearing on Nov 18, and argue over the bail petitions, otherwise the court will retract their bail orders.

An accountability reference was filed against former I.G. Sindh Ghulam Haider Jamali and co-accused in 2018 over misappropriation in the police department funds.

