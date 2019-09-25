SHC orders filing FIR against ex-SSP, other policemen over fake encounter

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered filing of a case against former SSP Irfan Baloch and other policemen over injuring Dr Deepak Kumar to leave him disable in a fake police encounter, ARY News reported.

The high court has also formed a joint investigation team (JIT) over the incident with Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) Hyderabad region Waliullah Dal its head.

According to the court order two DSPs and officers of the ISI and I.B. will be members of the investigation team.

The bench also ordered Sindh Chief Secretary for payment of 50,000 rupees monthly to Dr. Deepak for expenses.

The court also ordered immediate payment of the amount, announced by the Chief Minister of Sindh, for medical treatment of Dr Kumar.

He should be sent to abroad, if necessary, for his medical treatment on government expenses, the court further ordered.

A psychiatrist by profession, Dr Kumar, was arrested by SITE police Hyderabad on April 16, 2015 and seriously injured him dubbing him notorious dacoit Sharif Panhwar.

Kumar, a resident of Karachi’s Korangi neighbourhood, had filed a petition in SHC against Sindh home secretary, the chief secretary, the Sindh police IG, the Hyderabad police’s DIG, SSP and SITE police station SHO to the court over the incident which rendered him disable and he had to amputate his left leg above the knee.

