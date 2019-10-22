SHC orders formation of task force to address stray dogs issue

KARACHI: A bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the provincial government, and city authorities to constitute a task force for action against stray dogs in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The high court conducted the hearing of a petition today regarding the shortage of vaccines to treat patients of dog bites and the action against stray dogs.

Provincial Secretary of Local Government appeared before the court in the hearing today.

The bench ordered the government of Sindh to ensure supply of anti-rabies vaccines across the province.

The court also directed Municipal Commissioner Karachi for arrangement of more anti-rabies vaccines for the city.

The bench directed all district municipal committees (DMCs) in Karachi to speed up the drive against stray dogs.

The Sindh high court bench granted one week to submit report on the matter.

The bench directed city authorities to submit a comprehensive report over the matter in the next hearing of the case.

The court adjourned the hearing until November 07.

The counsel represented the Sindh government told SHC in previous hearing that anti-rabies vaccines are available in many districts, whereas, efforts are underway to supply it in the parts where the vaccines are unavailable.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had ordered the concerned authorities on September 22 to commence mass shooting of stray dogs following the rising number of dog bite cases.

