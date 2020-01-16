SHC orders NAB to file reference against Ziaul Hasan Lanjar till Feb 13

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday extended interim bail of Pakistan People’s Party leader and former Sindh’s minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar in assets reference, ARY News reported.

Lanjar appeared before the SHC bench for the hearing of the case.

At the outset of the hearing, National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) prosecutor said investigation against the PPP leader has been completed and Chairman NAB Justice retired Javed Iqbal is expected to give approval of the reference today.

The court extending the interim bail of Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has directed the NAB prosecutor to submit report in the court till February 13 after filing reference.

According to the NAB, they had traced Lanjar’s bungalow in Karachi’s Defence area worth Rs 90 million which was not mentioned in his asset declaration form.

During the inquiry, it was found that the sale agreement of the bungalow is in his name and but he has transferred the property in his father-in-law’s name.

Lanjar through a front-man deposited public funds, including that of a medical college, in his own accounts.”

