Sindh govt ordered to enact new police rules within six weeks

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the Sindh government to enact new police rules within six weeks, ARY News reported.

The SHC was hearing contempt proceedings against former chief secretary of the province, Rizwan Memon, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, inspector general Sindh police and other relevant officers. The petition was filed by Karamat Ali.

In October, 2017, the SHC had given a verdict after the petitioner challenged the government’s move to repeal Sindh Police Order, 2002 and its illegal action in transferring then IGP A D Khawaja. Court ordered for reforms in posting, transfer and tenure in police department. In the contempt of court petition against Sindh Chief Minister, petitioner contended that SHC had issued detailed directives to provincial government and federal government in the order for enactment of statutory rules for transfer and postings in police department at all levels.

During the hearing today, Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin told the court that the provincial government had formed standing committee to form new police rules.

He said: “We are trying to introduce reforms in the police, hence six weeks be given for the same.”

Prosecution lawyer Faisal Siddiqui said proposed new police rules had been sent to the Sindh government three times for approval. He added that the government wasn’t implementing court orders for one and a half years.

He argued that it was the incompetence of a provincial government that it couldn’t reform police in the need of the hour.

The lawyer said bringing in reforms in the Sindh police wasn’t a responsibility of Sindh Rangers.

