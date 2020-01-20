KARACHI: A petition has been filed which sought an extension of tenure of the Sindh High Court (SHC) for an additional five years, ARY News reported on Monday.

The petition, which made the federal government, secretary establishment, secretary law and other as parties, stated that it is inevitable to extend the tenure of the high court’s judges. It further stated that the appeal should be accepted to extend judges’ tenure up to five years.

The petitioner said that the decision is necessary for the provision of timely justice and improvement in the judicial system.

Earlier in August last year, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan had recommended three names for the appointment of additional judges in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The commission suggested three names for the position of additional judges in the Sindh High Court including judge Rashida Asad, Abdul Mobeen Lakho, Muhammad Zulfiqar Ali while Barrister Umar Soomro was dropped from the list, sources said.

The suggestion was made after consultation during a session of the commission under the chair of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

The judges’ appointments will get final approval by the concerned parliamentary committee in the next 14 days, sources added.

