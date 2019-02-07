SHC extends Qaim Ali Shah’s interim bail till March 21

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday extended bail of former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah until March 21, in a case related to land allotment in Malir, reported ARY News.

Former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah appeared before the Sindh High Court here today.

During hearing of the case, the NAB prosecutor informed the SHC that the accountability bureau is carrying out two different probes against the Sindh’s former chief minister.

“Subsequent evidence has been collected against Qaim Ali Shah,” he continued.

The court after extending bail of Qaim Ali Shah until March 21, directed him to continue cooperation with the NAB team.

The Karachi chapter of the NAB had launched four investigations against Sindh government officers and others for illegally allotting 307 acres of land in the Malir riverbed to various beneficiaries.

According to a statement, 307 acres in the Malir riverbed were illegally allotted to various beneficiaries in violation of law and rules by way of fresh allotment and exchange after squeezing the boundaries of Malir river.

Misuse of authority allegedly by officials of the provincial government along with various beneficiaries and frontmen caused Rs15.7 loss to the national exchequer.

