SHC rejects plea to set aside terrorism charges against Faisal Mota

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected a petition of accused Faisal Mehmood alias Mota seeking removal of terrorism charges from the case against him, ARY News reported on Friday.

Faisal alias Mota was arrested during a raid by the security agencies at MQM headquarters Nine-Zero in year 2015.

The court also ordered to complete the trial about recovery of weapons from Nine-Zero within one month.

Rangers prosecutor argued in the court that petition of the accused is non-maintainable.

Terrorists and wanted criminals were given shelter at the MQM headquarters, the prosecutor further said.

The Rangers also recovered Nato weapons and ammunition during the raid, which was likely to be used for terrorism, the lawyer said.

He informed the bench that four witnesses have recorded their statements against the wanted target killers.

The counsel of the accused had pleaded for removal of terrorism charges against his client and transfer of the case to the session court.

The Sindh Rangers on March 12, 2015 early morning raid at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement headquarters, Nine-Zero, had arrested several convicted and wanted criminals.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition, walkie talkies, binoculars and other military gear used by Nato forces were also seized during the operation.

Comments

comments