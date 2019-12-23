SHC reserves verdict on plea seeking to make JIT reports public

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking to make public Joint Investigation Team (JIT) reports of the Baldia factory inferno, Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch and Nisar Morai, ARY News reported.

The petition was filed by incumbent Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi seeking the Sindh high court (SHC) to make the JIT reports public.

The counsel of the petitioner Barrister Umar Soomro appered before the bench in the case today.

Additional Advocate General Sindh Sarwar Khan in his arguments said that the petition is not about a public interest matter. He said the petitioner was not an affected party in the incidents related with these cases.

These are police reports about the cases which are being heard by courts, the government counsel said. Making these reports public could have impact on the cases under Sindh high court (SHC) hearing, he further argued.

The bench after arguments of counsels reserved its verdict on the matter.

The sealed JIT reports were already submitted to the bench in pursuance of its orders.

The Karachi-based lawmaker had moved a petition in the Sindh high court (SHC) seeking court directives for the law enforcement agencies to make public JIT reports of Uzair Baloch, Morai and the Baldia inferno case.

