Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Petition in SHC seeks local bodies’ elections without further ado

Local Bodies Elections

KARACHI: A petition seeking directives for the Sindh government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold local bodies’ elections in the province without delay was filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The petition said the local bodies all over the province have completed their tenure yet mayors, deputy mayors, chairmen of union councils and others have been discharging their duties in utter disregard for the country’s constitution.

It claimed local government elections are not being conducted deliberately and pleaded with the court to order the electoral body to hold elections at the earliest.

The Sindh government, the commission, secretaries of the local government and finance departments and others have been named respondents in the petition.

In a tweet on Jan 17,  Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) will file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the local government system of Sindh province.

The decision was taken in the party’s core committee meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, adding the decision was taken because the law doesn’t empower the people financially, politically and administratively.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM Imran to address public gathering on Kashmir Day

Pakistan

Court reserves verdict on plea of Rana Sanaullah in drugs case

Pakistan

Elderly woman killed in gas leak blast in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Pakistan

Unusual cold wave persists in Karachi as Mercury drops to 7 Celsius


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close