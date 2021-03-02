Promotions granted to professors and lecturers, Sindh govt tells SHC

KARACHI: The provincial government has informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) that professors and lecturers have been granted promotions besides resolving the time scale issue, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The high court heard the petition filed by Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) against the Sindh government for not granting scale and promotions to more than 12,000 professors and lecturers.

A response was submitted on behalf of the Sindh government by the assistant advocate general to the high court today.

Read: Sindh govt given deadline for granting time scale, promotion to lecturers

The provincial government stated in its response that the promotion has been granted to the professors and lecturers besides resolving the issue of their time scale.

The lawyer representing the educators argued that a large number of lecturers are still deprived of promotions. Later, the SHC judge sought the reply of the petitioners regarding their reservations over the response of the provincial authorities.

The hearing was adjourned.

It may be noted here that the educators of Sindh had filed a contempt of court plea in the SHC for not getting promotions.

