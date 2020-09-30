SHC summons LG secretary, seeks roadmap for Karachi’s uplift

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday heard a petition seeking an investigation into the collapse of civic infrastructure in the metropolis due to torrential rains and compensation for affectees of urban flooding.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, directed the provincial local government secretary to appear in personal capacity to explain the situation and summoned a roadmap to remedy the issues faced by the port city on a permanent basis from the government. The hearing was adjourned until October 28.

During the course of the hearing, Justice Mazhar remarked that gutters are overflowing in the city while roads are in dilapidated condition. Can anybody not see Karachi’s abysmal state of affairs, he asked.

“Can the KMC and DMCs not carpet damaged roads,” the judge further questioned.

What steps are being taken to resolve the civic issues, he asked the additional secretary of the relief department, to which the latter replied that the provincial government in cooperation with the Centre will soon begin work on the Rs1100 billion uplift package and that all schemes part of it will see the light of day in three to four years.

Justice Mazhar recalled that citizens faced hardships as Karachi submerged during the rainfall.

