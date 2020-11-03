SHC sends underage girl shelter home in free-will marriage case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday sent a minor girl to shelter home while hearing the case of marriage of an underage couple from Punjab, ARY News reported.

Justice K.K. Agha while hearing the case remarked that the marriage has solemnized in Sindh and marriage law of the province will be applicable over the matter. “After the 18th Constitutional Amendment, provincial marriage laws will be applicable in the matter of marriage,” the bench observed.

The court issued notices to the father of the girl, SSP Khanewal, SHO Shah Latif police station Karachi and other concerned. The bench summoned replies from all parties by November 12 over the matter.

An underage couple from Khanewal, Punjab had married on free will in Karachi on October 24.

Bride Aqsa Tariq 17, had filed a petition in Sindh High Court seeking protection from her family, who was against the marriage.

“I have threat from my family,” Aqsa Tariq said in her petition, seeking protection from her family members.

Comments

comments