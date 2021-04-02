SHC wants timely completion of Green Line BRT project

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) directed Friday the provincial government to ensure that the Green Line BRT and other public transit schemes are completed within their stipulated time.

A two-member bench of the high court, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, was hearing a petition against delay in completion of the mega transport projects in Karachi.

Also Read: Prototype buses to reach Karachi by April

The petitioner stated before the court that 79 bus routes had been rendered non-operational in the port city, adding to commuters’ woes. The metropolis is in dire need of at least 15,000 buses to meet the commuting needs of the growing population, he added.

He demanded that the provincial government take immediate measures to bring buses to the city’s roads.

Also Read: Governor Sindh thanks PM for 80 Green Line buses as Karachi’s gift

Justice Mazhar said the government has given a timeline for completion of the projects and hoped that these will complete accordingly. The court adjourned the hearing until April 29.

Comments

comments