KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the provincial government to submit detailed comments spelling out whether Sindh COVID-19 emergency relief ordinance has been approved by the Sindh governor, ARY News reported.

Headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, a two-judge bench of the high court was hearing a petition questioning the legal status of the ordinance.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Mazhar asked a provincial law office about the legal status of the ordinance.

He remarked countless petitions are being moved in the high court during the coronavirus lockdown and that it is a legal right of the people to approach the court for redressal of their grievances.

The law officer informed the judges that the Sindh government has sent the ordinance in question to the governor for approval but received no response yet.

The bench directed the government to submit detailed comments explaining the current status of the ordinance on the next hearing on May 5 (tomorrow).

Earlier, on April 28, the provincial government had forwarded Sindh COVID-19 relief ordinance to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail for approval. The Sindh cabinet approved the ordinance before sending it to the governor for signature.

