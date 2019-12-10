SHC hears case related to welfare plots’ occupation, shops regularisation

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard a case related to the occupation of welfare plots and regularisation of shops by residents on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The high court judge, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi expressed outrage over the absence of deputy director of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) in the hearing.

Justice Rizvi remarked that the KDA deputy director is facing a problem every time and he is injured now. The judge asked the lawyer for giving a reason to not getting his response if the KDA officer was wounded yesterday.

The lawyer responded that a report was submitted six months ago in the case. To this, Justice Rizvi remarked that the report of KDA director-general is based on lie and consistently making excuses instead of appearing in the hearing will preparation.

“You are not willing to do a work in a proper way,” he added.

He questioned whether the residents’ plots are commercial or welfare. The lawyer said the plots had been converted into the commercial category under an amnesty scheme in 2011.

The SHC judge remarked that the purpose of the amnesty scheme is not to convert category welfare plots into commercial or the lawyer should provide details of such law which allowed it.

The high court directed authorities to provide details of amnesty scheme within a week and adjourned the hearing till December 16.

