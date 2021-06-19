ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Shari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI-F Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman held telephonic conversation to discuss All Parties Conference of the opposition parties on electoral reforms bill, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif telephoned PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman to discuss APC of opposition parties for building consensus on electoral reforms.

The three agreed to hold All Parties Conference of the Opposition soon and this regard dates for it would be fixed with a consultation.

During the telephonic conversation with two leaders, Shahbaz Sharif said that all opposition parties and concerned representatives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be invited to attend the APC meeting for building consensus on the electoral reforms.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif yesterday had urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to invite all opposition parties for consultation on electoral reforms.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, the opposition leader had called for a consensus-based reform plan to be presented before Parliament for passage to “ensure that future elections are fair, transparent and reflect the genuine will of the electorate”.

“In view of the complaints of rigging in the 2018 Elections, there is a dire need for evolving a national consensus on electoral reforms to ensure that next general elections are held in fair, free and transparent manner, without any interference,” Shehbaz Sharif wrote in the letter.

