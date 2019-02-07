Shehbaz chairs PAC session after receiving ‘objection’ from PTI member

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the parliament, chaired by Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, began at the Parliament House here on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will give briefing to the PAC during the meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif, informed the PAC session that he has received a letter of PTI MNA Nasrullah Dareshak addressed to him. ” Honorable member Nasrullah Dareshak has said in his letter that I am wanted to the FIA”, Sharif told the committee members.

“Did you summon me,” he asked the FIA DG who was present in the meeting. “We didn’t summon you,” the FIA chief responded to Shehbaz Sharif.

“It means I can chair the meeting,” the opposition leader said.

PTI’s Nasrullah Dareshak in a letter to Sharif had demanded him to recuse himself from the chairmanship of the PAC as he was facing an inquiry of the FIA as an accused.

The letter said that the FIA team will give briefing to the Public Accounts Committee, morally you should not chair the meeting, the member said.

“You should nominate another member to chair the PAC,” the letter further said.

“I hope you will seriously consider my suggestion,” Dareshak said in his letter a copy of which also dispatched to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a statement yesterday had urged Shehbaz Sharif to recuse himself from the PAC chairmanship and face ongoing corruption charges against him.

Comments

comments