Shehbaz demands adequate medical facilities for Zardari

LAHORE: Expressing concerns over the ailment of his arch-rival of the past, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday demanded of the government to provide adequate medical facilities to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said that the government must ensure provision of the former president’s legal rights.

Deeply concerned and extremely alarmed over former President Asif Ali Zardari’s severe ailment. The government must ensure the provision of the former President’s legal rights. Adequate Medical treatment is Asif Ali Zardari’s basic human and legal right! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 5, 2019

He said, “Adequate medical treatment is Asif Ali Zardari’s basic human and legal right.”

Earlier on October 28, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had demanded of the government to provide healthcare facilities to his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari at with those given to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to journalists, Bilawal had urged the government to provide best medical facilities to PPP co-chairman, who was currently facing mega corruption cases and in Adiala jail on judicial remand.

He had complained that the former president was not given access to medical facilities in Adiala jail and added that healthcare facilities was the basic right of Zardari.

