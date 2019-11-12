Shehbaz deplores ‘100 days of unspeakable horror’ perpetrated on Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: PML-N president and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter on Tuesday to deplore “100 days of unspeakable horror perpetrated on Kashmiris.”

“The world community’s silence on the Indian atrocities in IoK will be remembered as a black chapter in human history,” he said in a tweet.

“So will be the story of defiance of Kashmiris whose courage remains legendary,” he added.

100 days of unspeakable horror perpetrated on Kashmiris. The world community’s silence on the Indian atrocities in IoK will be remembered as a black chapter in human history. So will be the story of defiance of Kashmiris whose courage remains legendary. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 12, 2019

An unprecedented lockdown and restrictions continued for the 100th consecutive day on Tuesday in occupied Kashmir following the August 5 Indian illegal decision to abrogate the special status of the held valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions under Section 144 and ban on prepaid phone, SMS and internet services remain enforced.

As a mark of silent protest, people in the Valley continue to keep their shops closed except for a brief period in the morning and evening and stay away from schools and offices. Public transport is also unavailable.

Last week, ASEAN Delegation on Kashmir led by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization had expressed concern over the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

Comments

comments