Shehbaz demands homemade food for Nawaz Sharif  

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and the Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday demanded of the government to allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to have homemade food in the jail, ARY News reported.

In his reaction, he said the doctors have advised the PML-N supremo to have homemade food in the jail owing to his health issues, but the government has stopped this facility.

Terming the deprivation of food grave oppression, he said PM Imran Khan would be responsible for the outcome in this regard.

Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister’s Spokesperson, Shahbaz Gill had said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, being a convict, would be treated as per the jail manual.

Responding to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s statement, he had said the PML-N supreme leader is the only person for whom 21 cardiologists have been deputed to provide him round-the-clock medical care.

Read more: Nawaz to be treated as per jail manual, says Punjab govt

Mr Gill had claimed the food coming from Sharif’s residence on a daily basis was injurious to his health.

The government decided to provide the former premier healthy food for which a board comprising experts was constituted, he said and added the jail manual doesn’t allow a convict to have food from his/her home.

